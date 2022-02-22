$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.