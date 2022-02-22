1,070,807 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,070,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,069,000. TaskUs accounts for about 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.10% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $30,760,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $493,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TASK. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

