$108.22 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post sales of $108.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $642.17 million, with estimates ranging from $629.38 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 245,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

