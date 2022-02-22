$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

