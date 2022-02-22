120,758 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 644,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $102.94.

