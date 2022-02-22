$125.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce sales of $125.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $534.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 304,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,995.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 203,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

