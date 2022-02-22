$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $15.40 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

