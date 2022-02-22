155,739 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

