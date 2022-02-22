155,739 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.