159,995 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

