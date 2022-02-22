$16.87 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $16.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
EDAP opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
