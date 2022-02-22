$16.87 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $16.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

