$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $162.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $676.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

