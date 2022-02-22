$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.59 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

