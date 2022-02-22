17,500 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

