$185.64 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $185.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.31 million and the highest is $186.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $717.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.57.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.27. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.