$194.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

AOSL stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

