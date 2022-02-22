1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 142.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $10,611.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,657,415 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

