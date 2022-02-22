1Million Token (1MT) Trading Up 232.1% Over Last 7 Days

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded up 273.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $143.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 232.1% higher against the dollar. One 1Million Token coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010036 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

