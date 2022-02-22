1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1,892.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.