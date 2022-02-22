1World Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,430.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. 1World has a market cap of $2.41 million and $6,430.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

