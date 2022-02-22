$20.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $20.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.