2,315 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Equinix by 117.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

EQIX stock traded down $13.42 on Tuesday, reaching $679.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,076. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $753.59 and its 200 day moving average is $792.22. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

