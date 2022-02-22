23,292 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,715. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40.

