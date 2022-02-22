$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $234.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.16 million to $236.06 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $819.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

