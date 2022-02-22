$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $320,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $990,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

