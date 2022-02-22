240,769 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH remained flat at $$20.04 during trading on Tuesday. 8,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.