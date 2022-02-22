$291.04 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $291.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.37 million and the highest is $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

BRX opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

