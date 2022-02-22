$291.04 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $291.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.37 million and the highest is $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

BRX opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.