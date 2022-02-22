29,296 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after buying an additional 194,797 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,606. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58.

