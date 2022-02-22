$30.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $30.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

