$309.87 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $309.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $300.73 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
