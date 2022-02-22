$309.87 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $309.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $300.73 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

