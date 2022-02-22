$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

