$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.