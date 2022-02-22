33,600 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $126.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.