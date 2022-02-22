34,172 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. 231,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

