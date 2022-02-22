$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $278.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

