3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

