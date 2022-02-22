41,285 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $935,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

