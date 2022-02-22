4,384,477 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,384,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,651,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.02% of Invitae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

