46,349 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

LCID stock opened at 26.59 on Tuesday. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 35.20 and its 200-day moving average is 32.48.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

