475,829 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,257,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

