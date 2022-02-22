$484.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.85 million to $494.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

