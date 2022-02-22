$518.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.