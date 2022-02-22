$526.52 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $526.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.