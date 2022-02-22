$53.83 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce $53.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $264.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.72 million to $297.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.29 million, with estimates ranging from $310.08 million to $436.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

