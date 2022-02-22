53,872 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AVTE stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $29.43.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
