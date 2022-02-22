53,872 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

