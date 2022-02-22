$572.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $572.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $577.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $554.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

