$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.35 million to $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 156.16%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,053,303. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

