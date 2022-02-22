63,723 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,037,000 after purchasing an additional 294,707 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,135. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

