$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the highest is $64.60 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

