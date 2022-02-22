$645.88 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $645.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.80 million. Ares Management posted sales of $411.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE ARES opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

