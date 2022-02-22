$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will post sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. Barclays posted sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barclays.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

