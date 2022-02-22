$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

